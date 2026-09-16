Ivan Jennings was part of a group that discussed mixing poisonous mushrooms into food intended for Jews or Muslims

He participated in at least 7 extremist groups on Telegram and called for hundreds of migrants to be killed, describing them as ‘subhumans’

LONDON: A far-right extremist in the UK who called for migrants and members of minority communities to be killed, and discussed the poisoning of Jews and Muslims, was jailed for more than five years on Wednesday. Ivan Jennings, 46, from the English town of Stafford, was sentenced to five years and three months in prison, followed by five years on extended licence, a period of community supervision following a jail term, after he pleaded guilty to encouraging terrorism and distributing a terrorist publication. The sentencing judge said Jennings held “deeply held abhorrent and racist views.” The warehouse worker was an active participant in at least seven extreme, far-right groups on Telegram between August and November 2024, Leicester Crown Court heard. Prosecutor Daniel Oscroft said Jennings had called for hundreds of migrants to be killed, describing them as “subhumans,” and searched online for boat-hire services in Dover. Jennings also identified a Pakistan Independence Day event in Manchester as a potential target, and in a reference to the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand, in which 51 people were killed, said a greater impact was needed. The court heard that members of one group of which he was a member also discussed poisonous mushrooms and adding them to food intended for Jews or Muslims. Jennings had joined the far-right group Patriotic Alternative earlier in 2024, and also shared a manifesto by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik. His defense lawyer said his client had developed “nihilistic, bleak worldviews” after suffering cardiac arrest at work in 2023.