The school’s dilapidated infrastructure is blamed for the tragic incident, and the school owner has been detained by authorities

Witnesses described chaotic rescue efforts as bystanders attempted to pull children from under the rubble after the collapse

PESHAWAR: The families of children killed in a roof collapse at a school in northwest Pakistan called for “justice” on Friday, the day after more than 30 pupils and a teacher were crushed to death. A woman teacher and 32 students, mostly younger than 14, died in the building collapse in the city of Peshawar on Thursday morning. “The parents of all these children must receive justice,” tailor Muhammad Wahab, who lost his 11-year-old nephew Hammad in the accident, told AFP on Friday. “I appeal to our rulers,” he said, adding that Hammad had been “doing well in school” before the tragedy. Dozens of people gathered on Friday outside the school to mourn the children who were killed in the collapse, which officials blamed on dilapidated infrastructure. One grief-stricken father showed AFP a picture on his mobile phone of his young daughter, dressed in red and gold, who lost her life. Another parent, Asadullah, said he lost a son, nephew, and three other close relatives in the tragedy. “The children were good students and often achieved top positions in their classes,” he told AFP. “They happily went to school every day.” Residents and rescuers described chaotic scenes in the aftermath of Thursday’s collapse, as people scrambled to pull children out from under the rubble. A man named Sohail told AFP that “everyone began screaming in panic” when his niece, who had escaped the building, arrived home to tell them it had collapsed. “When I arrived at the scene, I saw around 10 to 15 children trapped beneath the rubble, with debris piled up to their necks. We quickly pulled them out,” he said. School owner detained Images released by emergency services showed rescue workers in high-visibility vests scrambling to move debris, rubble and dirt. A senior official in Peshawar told AFP that initial reports suggested the roof collapse was due to “weak infrastructure.” “The school owner has been detained,” the official said on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to media. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious lives” in an X post. President Asif Ali Zardari described the roof collapse as a “heartbreaking tragedy.” Building collapses are common in Pakistan, largely due to poor safety standards and substandard construction materials in the South Asian nation of more than 240 million people. In June, more than a dozen children were killed when a roof collapsed at a tutoring center in the eastern city of Lahore. In 2025, 27 people were killed and 10 injured when a five-story building collapsed in the impoverished Lyari area of the southern city of Karachi.