Palestinian legislative elections postponed to 2027 by President Mahmoud Abbas.

Originally scheduled for November 28, now deferred to September next year.

BRUSSELS: The EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas said Monday that Palestinian legislative elections should be held “as soon as possible,” after they were delayed to 2027. Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday postponed the polls — due to be held on November 28 — to September next year, official media said, confirming widespread speculation they would be deferred. “Ministers regretted the postponement of Palestinian elections. Palestinian legislative and presidential elections should take place as soon as possible,” Kallas said, after a meeting of EU foreign ministers. Legislative elections, which the international community has strongly advocated for, have not been held since 2006. Now the elections will be held alongside the presidential vote on September 11, 2027, Abbas said in a decree, blaming “obstacles” imposed by Israel, according to the Palestinian official news agency Wafa. Holding elections is part of the reforms demanded by the international community, including the European Union, which is the biggest international financial supporter of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority.