The attacks occurred shortly after diplomatic talks in Miami aimed at resolving the conflict

Rescue efforts are ongoing, with 16 people reported wounded and 12 still missing

KYIV: Russian strikes on Ukraine’s southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday killed at least eight people, including three children, according to regional authorities. The strikes came a day after Ukrainian and European officials met in Miami in a renewed diplomatic push to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. “The death toll from the air strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to eight. Among them are three children,” said Ivan Fedorov, co-chair of the Defense Council of the Zaporizhzhia region. At least 16 people were wounded, he said, and 12 were missing. Earlier, Mykhailo Semikin, head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, had on Telegram put the toll at seven killed. “There may still be people trapped under the rubble. Rescue workers are continuing their search,” he added. An AFP correspondent at the scene saw people being pulled from the rubble by Ukrainian emergency services. The Zaporizhzhia region, located just a few dozen kilometers from the front line, and its capital by the same name have been the target of frequent strikes. Ukrainian national police said Russia had targeted residential neighborhoods in the city with “five guided aerial bombs” early Saturday morning, hitting two residential buildings. Russia has intensified its strikes on Ukrainian territory in recent months, causing a growing number of civilian casualties. Diplomatic efforts mediated by the United States to end the war more than four years since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have so far yielded no results.