The incident involved a security breach at RAF Fairford in England

Five other British nationals were previously arrested and bailed in connection to the case

LONDON: A dual UK-Iranian national arrested on suspicion of plotting a terror attack following a security incident at a US-run military air base in England has been released on bail, authorities said Saturday. The 25-year-old man was arrested Thursday in central London and police have searched two properties in the U.K. capital, Counter Terrorism Policing said in a statement. Five men, all British nationals in their 20s and from London, were initially arrested in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of explosives and terror offenses close to the RAF Fairford air base, which has been used by American bombers to strike Iran. Those five suspects were earlier released on bail. British authorities have linked the incident to Tehran. Scores of residents were evacuated from their homes near the base as armed police officers and army bomb-disposal experts swooped on the rural area. Police later said they had found a quantity of an accelerant – gasoline – in three vans linked to the five suspects, but no explosives.