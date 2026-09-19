Reports indicate 340 drone incidents near UK defense sites in the past year.

The incidents marked an increase from 250 in 2025 and 126 the previous year.

London: British military sites were targeted by drones more than 300 times over the past year, according to figures published Saturday by UK media. The Independent newspaper said 340 security incidents involving drones were recorded over or near British defence sites in the 12 months to August 2026. That compared with 250 incidents in 2025 and 126 the previous year. Britain’s defence ministry did not disclose who was behind the drone activity, but the figures come as European countries warn of an increase in suspected Russian hybrid operations on their territory. In a statement to AFP, armed forces minister Louise Sandher-Jones said the government was “taking the threat posed by hostile drones to Defence sites extremely seriously”. She said the increase partly reflected improved monitoring and reporting following the creation in February of restricted airspace zones over 44 strategic military sites. “The UK and its allies remain vigilant against potential threats and adversaries should be in no doubt about this Government’s resolve to stand against aggression towards the UK and our allies,” a ministry spokesperson added. The figures were published a day after Russia summoned the UK’s charge d’affaires over what Moscow called an “escalation” in arms supplies to Ukraine. Russia warned that any British military facilities in Ukraine used to launch strikes on Russian territory would be considered “legitimate targets”.