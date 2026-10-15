BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that it was crucial to give Ukraine all the means it needs to defend and protect its civilian ⁠population and its infrastructure, ⁠after he met in Brussels with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Zelensky, writing on Telegram, described his ⁠conversation with Macron as “very much to the point” and said Ukraine valued France for “helping as much as possible to find responses to Russian escalation.”

Zelensky said France would be providing more assistance ⁠for Ukraine’s ⁠aviation in the coming month and both sides were keen to speed up work on the FREYJA project for a European anti-ballistic missile defense system.