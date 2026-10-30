Since being declared in May, the outbreak has infected over 10,000 people, with the Bundibugyo species being responsible

This outbreak is the second-largest globally, following the 2014-2016 outbreak that resulted in over 11,000 deaths

The death toll from the Ebola outbreak in Democratic ​Republic of Congo has surpassed 5,000, government data showed on Friday, as authorities had yet to find a way to control the country’s deadliest Ebola epidemic on record. There are no ‌approved treatments ‌or vaccines to ​combat ‌the rare ⁠Bundibugyo ​species, which ⁠is behind the outbreak in the Central African country. It has infected more than 10,000 people since it was declared in May. Delayed detection, conflict and strained ⁠health services have helped the ‌virus spread ‌more rapidly than in ​previous outbreaks. Eight of ‌Congo’s 26 provinces have been ‌affected, with many deaths occurring outside treatment centers. This year’s outbreak is the world’s second-largest ever, behind only the ‌2014-2016 one that infected over 28,600 people and killed more ⁠than ⁠11,000 across Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. Last week Nigeria became the fourth African country to report an Ebola case, extending the outbreak’s geographic spread to West Africa. East African countries Kenya and Uganda have also reported cases.