BEIJING: China’s foreign minister voiced support for Palestinians on Thursday, saying China will continue to speak up for the Palestinian ⁠cause, according to ⁠a ministry statement.

“The Palestinian issue should not be ⁠marginalized,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Palestinian counterpart Varsen Aghabekian Shahin in Baku, the statement showed.

Wang urged “all peace-loving ⁠countries” to ⁠support the two-state solution, according to the statement.