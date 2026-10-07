The cargo ship sank in the Black Sea after a drone attack.

The search lasted a day with no crew members found.

SOFIA: Bulgarian rescuers have ended the search for the crew of a cargo ship that sank in the Black Sea after a drone attack, with no sailors found, they said on Wednesday. “There is no trace of the sailors,” Rumen Nikolov, the head of the country’s Maritime Search and Rescue Coordination Centre, told reporters, adding that the day-long search stopped late Tuesday and would not resume.