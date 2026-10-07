Thirteen countries joined the US in addressing excess industrial capacity

The statement is a critique commonly aimed at Beijing’s policies

WASHINGTON: Thirteen countries involved in recent G20 trade talks have joined the United States in a statement against excess industrial capacity, Washington said Wednesday, but the group excludes members like Brazil and China. The joint statement, also supported by the European Union, expressed collective resolve to address excess capacity and production — a criticism commonly targeted at Beijing. It said the countries would begin by focusing on sectors like autos and electric vehicles, as well as batteries, chips and solar panels. Signatories included Argentina, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India and Japan. They also include Poland, which was invited to the table this year. But G20 members Brazil, China, Indonesia, Russia and Saudi Arabia were not on the list. For now, the US Trade Representative’s office said it has gathered officials from the supporting economies to begin work on the issue on the sidelines of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Trade Committee. The move comes a week after trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for two days of meetings. But there, officials failed to reach agreements on countering overcapacity, seen as driving costs down unfairly, and forced labor.