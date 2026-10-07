- Despite the reduction, Belarusian fuel supplies to Russia remained above monthly averages
- Russia has been experiencing fuel shortages due to Ukrainian drone strikes
MINSK: Belarus reduced gasoline and diesel rail shipments to Russia in September ahead of planned maintenance at one of its refineries.
However, fuel supplies remained above monthly averages recorded since the start of the year, according to two industry sources and Reuters calculations.
Belarus supplies fuel to Russia from its two refineries, which process Russian oil and have a combined capacity of 24 million metric tons per year, or 480,000 barrels per day.
According to source-based data, gasoline shipments from Belarus to Russia by rail fell in September by nearly 13 percent from the previous month to about 170,000 tons, while diesel shipments dropped by 29 percent to 105,000 tons
Jet fuel deliveries from Belarus to Russia totalled about 25,000 tons last month, up from 9,600 tons in August
Overall, gasoline shipments by rail from Belarus to Russia in the first nine months of the year surged 12-fold from the same period of 2025 to more than 1.0 million tons, while diesel deliveries increased fivefold to 675,000 tons
In recent months, Russia has struggled with fuel shortages in several regions following Ukrainian drone strikes on key refineries and has introduced a range of measures to support the domestic fuel market.
These include rail imports of motor fuels from Belarus and Kazakhstan, a fuel export ban, and seaborne imports from India, Turkiye and Morocco.