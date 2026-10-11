12 people were killed in Saturday’s attack, including 2 Bangladeshis

Bangladeshi minister says one more national killed in a Houthi attack last week

DHAKA: Bangladesh condemned on Sunday a deadly Houthi strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which killed at least two of its nationals. At least 12 people were killed in Saturday’s attack, including four Saudis, two Bangladeshis, as well as nationals of the US, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Palestine, and Sudan, according to the Kingdom’s General Authority of Civil Aviation. More than 300 others were injured. “Bangladesh strongly and unequivocally condemns the deadly Houthi attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on 10 October 2026, which resulted in casualties, including the tragic loss of two Bangladeshi nationals, and left numerous others injured, many of them critically,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka said in a statement. “Bangladesh reiterates its firm solidarity with the Government and the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of this attack.” State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam told reporters on Sunday that at least four Bangladeshis were among the injured in Saturday’s attack and were receiving treatment in intensive care. The Bangladeshi Embassy, she said, was working with Saudi authorities to establish the identities of the deceased and injured. “Their families would be contacted as soon as the details were confirmed,” she said, adding that Bangladesh had already lost 14 nationals in the ongoing Middle East war, including another one killed in a Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia last week. Saudi Arabia is home to about 3 million of them — the largest expat group in the Kingdom and also the biggest Bangladeshi community outside Bangladesh. They are a main contributor to the country’s foreign capital inflows. “We have already lost 14 Bangladeshis in this war,” Obaed said. “We do not want any more of our remittance warriors to die.”