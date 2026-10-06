The promise is conditional on the Liberal-National party alliance winning power

The move comes amid pressure from the far-right One Nation party, which has also vowed radical cuts to immigration

SYDNEY: Australia’s conservative opposition vowed on Tuesday to implement the “largest cut to immigration” in the country’s history if it takes power. The Liberal-National party alliance has governed Australia for much of the postwar period but has slumped into third place in the opinion polls under pressure from the insurgent far-right One Nation party, which has vowed radical cuts to immigration. Net overseas migration -- the net gain or loss to the population through movement to and from Australia -- stood at 292,100 in the year to March, data showed last month. On Tuesday, Liberal Party leader Angus Taylor said under his government that would be cut to 100,000 for the first two years. “Australia should be a home, not a hotel,” Taylor told journalists, saying the country needed “breathing space”. He said the Coalition would also cut temporary visas issued by 650,000 over four years should it win the next election, scheduled to take place in 2028. “We are a country, not a campground,” National Party leader Matt Canavan said, saying the plans would help “take back our country”. Australia’s ruling Labor Party has also vowed to get tougher on immigration. Last month, interior minister Tony Burke announced plans to reduce migration by curbing “visa hopping”, tightening rules on students and working holiday makers as well as cracking down on overstayers. Opinion polls show One Nation, for decades a fringe group led by provocateur Pauline Hanson, has become Australia’s most popular party in recent months. On Tuesday Hanson said Labor and the Liberals “have both been dragged kicking and screaming into the immigration debate by One Nation”. “Australians cannot trust Liberal or Labor to follow through on their promises,” she said on X.