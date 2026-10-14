White House publicly asked for the ambassador to resign after she faced severe criticism over allegations she engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens

Guilfoyle’s responsibilities are to be handed to Josh Huck, the deputy chief of mission and a senior diplomat with extensive experience in the region

ATHENS, Greece: News about US Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle dominated in Greece Wednesday a day after her resignation, as government officials fretted about potentially losing Washington’s attention. The White House publicly asked for the ambassador to Greece to resign after she faced severe criticism over allegations she engaged in improper and possibly illegal conduct before and during her tenure in Athens. Guilfoyle has denied wrongdoing. The news led Greece’s television bulletins on Tuesday and morning newspaper headlines, including one declaring Guilfoyle had earned “The Shortest Diplomatic Career.” Popular comedian Antonis Kanakis poked fun at the 57-year-old’s flamboyant outfits in a skit posted online, donning a black wig and shimmering silver dress with a pink feather boa. Morning shows looped footage of Guilfoyle’s appearances outside nightclubs, at public events and at a July 4 party where the Greek military arranged a fighter jet flyover. Guilfoyle was often given red-carpet treatment at public events and had been warmly received by the Greek government, which was happy for the US engagement despite the Trump administration’s waning interest in Europe. She had maintained a busy schedule of meetings with government officials and business leaders, bringing an energy to the role that stood out compared to many of her predecessors. In Athens’ central Syntagma Square, resident Nektarios Papadatos speculated that her diplomatic career was cut short after she attracted too much attention. “She should have been more discreet in that position, given that she represents America on the one hand while living in another country on the other,” he said. “There could be a balance.” Greek opposition parties accused the country’s center-right government of failing to address allegations against Guilfoyle, a former prosecutor and television host. One lawmaker described the matter as “an issue of national dignity.” Greece’s government shies from commenting on Guilfoyle The reaction from the Greek government was decidedly more reserved, reflecting its desire to maintain close ties with Washington. “The progress made in recent years and the past year will continue,” Kostis Hatzidakis, Greece’s deputy prime minister, told state broadcaster ERT. “Greek-American relations are at a high point.” He described Guilfoyle’s departure as purely “a matter concerning the United States.” Once a close ally of President Donald Trump, Guilfoyle has called the allegations false and vowed to “vigorously defend” herself. The Greek government has denied reports that it unfairly favored local business interests with which the ambassador had frequent dealings. She took up her post in Athens last November, as Greece was pursuing a massive defense modernization program and continued to shift away from Russia as a traditional energy supplier. Both developments are closely tied to cooperation with the United States and were among the issues addressed during US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Athens last week, which coincided with the emergence of allegations against Guilfoyle. Her responsibilities were to be handed to Josh Huck, the deputy chief of mission and a senior diplomat with extensive experience in the region. “No one is having a party about this,” Adonis Georgiadis, Greece’s health minister and a veteran of the conservative government, told broadcaster Antenna. “In terms of influence on things in America, the (replacement) is diminished, because he is an excellent but middle-tier official and does not have direct contact with the White House like Ms. Guilfoyle did,” he said.