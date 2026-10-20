Protests have escalated over the past week, driven by demands for better university conditions and anger over corruption

Rama has accused foreign nations, specifically Russia and Iran, of spreading online misinformation to exacerbate the unrest

TIRANA: Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama on Tuesday blamed a “hybrid war” for fueling unrest in his country, after a week of violent anti-government demonstrations in the capital Tirana. Demonstrators have repeatedly clashed with police since last Tuesday as months of protests escalated, driven by fresh demands for better university conditions and anger over corruption. During the demonstrations, which have drawn thousands, police have regularly used water cannon, tear gas, and rubber bullets to disperse the crowds that have targeted government buildings and smashed stores in several parts of the capital this evening, according to AFP reporters. Clashes between the protesters and police, which began on a much smaller scale than in previous days, escalated again on Tuesday and renewed calls for the center-left premier’s resignation. Riot police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the crowds trying to approach the government headquarters, as the protesters fired fireworks and hurled Molotov cocktails and stones at officers. Demonstrators also torched litter bins to use as barricades. Around 300 people have been injured in the week’s worth of clashes, more than half of them police, according to the authorities. Earlier on Tuesday, Rama repeated earlier accusations that “foreign actors” were to blame for the violence, having previously accused both Russia and Iran of driving online misinformation. “This has now been recognized and is becoming a major issue across Europe,” he said in a statement broadcast live while visiting the education ministry. “It is a hybrid war that gains traction precisely because it is rooted in genuine grievances, not mere fantasy,” the prime minister added, citing the rising cost of living, housing affordability, and concerns for the future. He also hinted at a possible ban on social media for children under 16 and flagged changes to the age of criminal responsibility. ‘Stop violence’ Since the protests began, high school students have also attended protests alongside their university counterparts, with police and authorities regularly condemning the involvement of minors in violence. On Tuesday morning, hundreds of university professors marched in solidarity with the demonstrators to condemn police violence targeting students, according to an AFP reporter. Carrying a banner reading “Stop violence against students,” the marchers called for Rama to resign. The week-long demonstrations have badly damaged several government buildings, including the education ministry. The anti-government protests in the Balkan nation began over a controversial resort development linked to US President Donald Trump’s family. But anger over the development has morphed into a broader push against corruption, amid ongoing demands that Rama step down.