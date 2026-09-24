Residents reported hearing a jet followed by a large explosion and seeing fire in the city center

The Afghan military and government officials have not commented on the airstrike amid rising tensions

KABUL: An airstrike hit the southern Afghan city of Kandahar on Thursday, home to the Taliban government’s supreme leader, a resident told AFP. The resident heard a jet, then a large explosion, and saw a fire in the center of the city. Afghanistan’s military and government officials did not immediately respond to AFP requests to comment on the strike, which comes days after a deadly Pakistani bombardment in the border area. At least three civilians were killed in the strikes on eastern Afghanistan, the United Nations reported, which Pakistan said killed 28 militants. Although there have been multiple such attacks in the border area, strikes on Afghan cities are rare. Both Kandahar and the capital Kabul were hit when Afghanistan and Pakistan went to war in late February, with weeks of violence killing hundreds of Afghan civilians according to the UN mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). Although a ceasefire was agreed in March, mediation from several countries has failed to produce a lasting resolution between the neighbors. Security issues have proved a sticking point, especially Pakistan’s demand that Afghanistan curb the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group. Islamabad accuses the Taliban government of sheltering militants behind a surge in attacks, particularly the TTP which has waged a violent campaign against Pakistan for years. Afghan officials deny the charge and counter that Pakistan harbors hostile groups and does not respect its sovereignty. The Pakistani strikes on the border area this week followed an attack on a police headquarters in northern Pakistan on Friday that killed at least 31 people. The attack was claimed by a group which is linked to the TTP.