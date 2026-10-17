A fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort in Inani, Cox’s Bazar

The cause of the fire is not yet determined

DHAKA: A fire gutted a beach resort in southeastern Bangladesh on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring four, an official said. The fire broke out at Tuptup Resto and Resort at Inani in Cox’s Bazar district, a popular destination for domestic tourists, Syed Mohammad Morshed Hossain, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defense in the district, said. The resort is located near the Bay of Bengal. The blaze erupted in the morning and quickly spread through the three-story wooden resort, he said. Children were among the dead, he said, without giving details. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the fire.