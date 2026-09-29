The agency reports receiving only 32 percent of its needed $8.5 billion by July

Assistance for refugees, IDPs, and stateless individuals is at risk

Geneva: Nearly 8.3 million refugees and other forcibly displaced people face losing vital assistance from UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency warned Tuesday, as protection services crumble due to “severe” funding cuts. “UNHCR’s ability to protect and assist refugees, internally displaced people (IDPs) and stateless people is being eroded by a sustained and worsening funding shortfall,” the agency said, detailing how by the end of July it had only received 32 percent of the $8.5 billion needed this year to protect refugees.