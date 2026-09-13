TERUEL: Saudi Arabian World Champion Yazeed bin Mohammed Al-Rajhi is set to resume competition at Baja Espana Aragon 2026 following its postponement due to wildfires in areas close to the route.The event was rescheduled as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of competitors, teams, and spectators.The 42nd edition of Baja Aragon will see a change in Al Rajhi’s driver line-up after his German co-driver Timo Gottschalk suffered rib fractures following a motorcycle accident. His fellow German co-driver, Dennis Zenz stepping, will step in instead.Al-Rajhi will compete behind the wheel of the Toyota Hilux T1+ prepared by the Belgian Overdrive Racing team in the fifth round of the 2026 FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas. The event takes place in Teruel, Aragon, in northeastern Spain and brings together some of the world’s leading cross-country rally competitors.Considered one of the most prestigious and historic baja events in the world since its first edition in 1983, Baja Aragon continues to attract top international talent.The rally covers a total distance of 810.11 kilometers, including 488.68 kilometers of competitive sections, divided into a 6.48-kilometer Prologue, a first stage covering 331.15 kilometers, and a final stage of 151.07 kilometers. The route features fast gravel and dirt tracks, combined with technical sections that demand maximum concentration and precision from drivers and co-drivers.Al-Rajhi has already competed this season in the Dakar Rally 2026, as well as the Portugal and Argentina rounds of the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship. His participation in the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Bajas was limited to the opening round in Ha’il, as part of a gradual program to regain full physical readiness following his rehabilitation period.The Saudi World Champion aims to deliver a strong performance at Baja Aragon and continue competing at the highest level of international cross-country rallying, despite the last-minute change in his co-driver line-up.Speaking ahead of the event, he said: “First of all, I wish Timo a speedy recovery and hope to see him back in competition soon. Changing the co-driver shortly before the rally is a new challenge, but Dennis is an experienced co-driver, and we are ready to compete and give our best.“The decision to postpone the rally was made to ensure everyone’s safety. We are looking forward to returning to competition at one of the toughest and most historic Baja events in the world. Our goal is to deliver a strong performance and achieve the best possible result.”

Originally published by Arab News