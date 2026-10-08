DUBAI: 6 of the 23 drivers on the Formula One drivers grid remain as contenders for the 2026 drivers title as of Thursday. With 7 races remaining to the final Grand Prix, who is up for the title? Kimi Antonelli Team: Mercedes-AMG Petronas Points: 320 Country: Italy George Russell Team: Mercedes-AMG Petronas Points: 236 Country: Great Britain Lewis Hamilton Team: Scuderia Ferrari Points: 214 Country: Great Britain Charles Leclerc Team: Scuderia Ferrari Points: 191 Country: Monaco Lando Norris Team: McLaren Points: 188 Country: Great Britain Max Verstappen Team: Oracle Red Bull Racing Points: 188 Country: The Netherlands

Originally published by Arab News