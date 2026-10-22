US President Donald Trump criticized NBA superstar LeBron James on Thursday for what he called disrespectful behavior during the singing of the national ‌anthem at a ‌recent NBA game. “While ‌listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country,” Trump said in a Truth Social post accompanied by a video showing James ‌moving ‌his body during the singing of ‌the anthem. “LeBron James ‌should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died ‌for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!” The clip Trump shared showed James standing in line with the members of the Philadelphia 76ers, swinging his arms in a warmup-type stretch and performing basketball shooting movements.

Originally published by Arab News