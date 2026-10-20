Jeddah: The second round of the 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Karting concluded at Jeddah Corniche Karting Circuit, under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the owner of the championship. The event was managed by Bakhashab Motorsport, in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the official partner of the championship. The second round featured 25 drivers competing across three categories: Senior, Junior and Mini, with closely contested performances throughout the competition. In the Senior category, Khalid Alesayi claimed first place, followed by Jana Nujeiman in second and Mohamad Al Eid in third. In the Junior category, Abdulmalik Alfasi secured first place, ahead of Abdulrahman Khazindar in second and Suleiman Suleimani in third. Meanwhile, Wael Kilani took first place in the Mini category, followed by Odai Baraa Hakim in second and Zaid Fanj in third. The championship follows a qualifying format, with the top eight drivers from each category in every round advancing to the final, scheduled for 20 November, where the qualifiers will compete for the top three positions in each category. The 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Karting will continue with its third round on 31 October at Mahara Karting Circuit in Dammam, before moving to the season finale, with its venue to be determined by a draw. Marshals played an active role throughout the second round, monitoring racing activities across the circuit, managing driver movement on track and enforcing safety procedures and regulations. Their readiness to respond to emergencies also helped ensure the smooth running of the competition in accordance with approved organisational standards. The Saudi Toyota Championship Karting forms part of ongoing efforts to expand participation in motorsport across the Kingdom by providing regular competitive opportunities for different age groups. The championship enables participants to gain experience and develop their driving skills in an organised competitive environment, while supporting emerging talent and preparing drivers to progress through the various stages of motorsport.

Originally published by Arab News