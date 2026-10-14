ABU DHABI: The eighth and final round of the third Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship takes place at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi from Oct. 16 to 18. Organized by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, the round will decide the Gi champions, with the top finishers in the season’s overall Gi and No-Gi standings honored at the closing ceremony. Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club lead the overall Gi standings heading into the finale, followed by Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Palms Sports - Team 777. With athletes across all age groups and weight categories earning points for their teams, the title race remains open and every result could make a difference. The competition begins on Friday, Oct. 16, with the under-18, Adults and Masters categories for men and women. Boys and girls in the Kids’ categories take to the mats on Saturday. Athletes under 12, 14 and 16 compete on Sunday. Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the federation, said recently: “The final round is the culmination of a full season of hard work, consistent training and careful preparation by clubs and academies. “The closely contested title race reflects that effort, with male and female athletes across all age groups contributing to their teams’ points totals throughout the season.” He said the competition “allows clubs and academies to track their progress and identify areas for improvement, helping prepare athletes to compete at higher levels and represent the UAE internationally.” He added: “The championship also builds pride in representing a club, with families, coaches and administrative staff working together to support each athlete’s progress. “Their contribution goes beyond winning titles and helps us develop new talent and maintain the high standards of UAE jiu-jitsu.” Among the standout young athletes competing in the final round are Khaled Al-Kathiri of Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club, Alyazia Al-Shamsi of Al-Ain Jiu-Jitsu Club and Zayed Ali Al-Teneiji of Palms Sports - Team 777. Al-Kathiri, who competes in the under-16 category, said: “In every match, I have a responsibility to my club and teammates. Regular training, listening to my coach and support from my family have helped me improve. I want to help my team finish the season in first place.” Al-Shamsi, an under-18 competitor, said: “The championship has helped me improve my skills and feel more confident. My team, family and coaches have encouraged me to give my best. I want to finish the season with my best performance.” Al-Teneiji, who competes in the under-14 category, said: “After each round, I look at my performance and work on what I can improve. That has helped me get better throughout the championship. I want to earn points that help the academy move up the overall standings.”

Originally published by Arab News