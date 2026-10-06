RIYADH: Kings League MENA Split One Matchday Six saw Saudi Arabia’s teams dominate, with DR7, Rising Peaks and RA2 FC all securing victories as the race for the Final Four intensifies. Morocco’s Ultra Chmicha suffered their first defeat of the competition, adding another twist to the standings with three rounds remaining in the round-robin league stage. Saudi Arabia’s RA2 FC, led by Team President Raed, landed the biggest result of the night, with a shock 7-6 victory over Ultra Chmicha to end the Moroccan team’s perfect record in Split One. RA2’s Mark Sorroche was instrumental in the win, scoring a hat trick that included a double goal, and snaring the Star Player award. Raed also converted his President Penalty. With the match level at 6-6 in Matchball Mode, Diego Jimenez scored the decisive goal to seal the victory for RA2. A tightly contested clash between Saudi Arabia’s DR7 and Egypt’s Turbo saw Drb7h’s team eventually secure their fourth victory of the season after a shootout. The game finished 2–2 at the 36-minute mark. The first round of five shootouts finished level at 3-3 and required a second round to determine the winner. Igo Caninde converted the winning attempt to seal the victory for DR7 while Davi ‘Major’ Nata saved the last shootout. The win comes as DR7 announced Khalid Al-Ghannam as the team’s new co-president. The result marked DR7’s fourth win of the league stage, while Turbo suffered their fourth defeat. Saudi Arabia’s Rising Peaks, led by Team President Abdulrahman Al-Shehri, secured a 7-3 victory over Jordan’s 3BS, led by Absi. Rising Peaks’ Abdullah Almaghrabi was the standout performer, scoring four goals, including a double goal as well as the decisive winning goal during the Matchball Mode. The result continues a remarkable resurgence by Rising Peaks, who have won three matches in a row, after losing their first three matches of the Split. 3BS, surprise winners over FWZ last week, suffered their fourth defeat. FWZ returned to winning ways in spectacular fashion, putting their defeat to 3BS last week behind them with a record-breaking 13-3 victory over Qatar’s ABO FC. Led by Team President Fwaz, the Kuwait side secured their fifth win of the season and recorded the biggest win — and the highest scoring game — in Kings League MENA history. Fwaz converted his President Penalty and his team produced two double goals as they controlled the match from start to finish. ABO FC, led by AboFlah, have now lost four matches in a row after opening the season with two consecutive victories. Morocco’s Bakhira FC, led by Team Presidents Younes Zarou and Achraf Sabiri, delivered a strong performance to defeat Jordan’s Red Zone, led by Maherco, 7-4. Mehdi Gacem played a key role in the victory, scoring the double goal and the decisive winning goal. Both teams also converted their President Penalties, adding to the scoreline as Bakhira FC secured their second win of the league stage. The result saw Red Zone suffer their third defeat. With three matches remaining in the round-robin league stage on Oct. 9, 16 and 23, the race for the Final Four now enters its crucial stage ahead of the quarterfinals on Oct. 26. The first-place team will qualify directly for the semifinals, while teams ranked second through seventh will compete in the quarterfinals. The teams ranked second and third will face sixth and seventh, while fourth and fifth will compete for the final semifinal spot. Kings League MENA Split One returns to Cool Arena on Friday, Oct. 9, for Matchday Seven.

Originally published by Arab News