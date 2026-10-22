DUBAI: Saudi athletes Ali Al-Nakhli and Thamer Al-Zahrani each claimed gold at the fifth Asian Para Games (Aichi-Nagoya 2026) on Wednesday. The tournament, in Japan, runs until Oct. 24. Al-Nakhli’s medal came in the 100-meter T37 event, which he won with a time of 11.31 seconds, while his teammate Al-Zahrani added the second gold by taking the honors in the 400-meter T37 with a time of 55.74 seconds. Saudi athletes competing in other disciplines included Hani Al-Nakhli, who was unable to complete the 400 meters due to injury, and Hadeel Al-Thuwaiei, who finished fourth in the shot put with a throw of 6.78 meters. Nada Al-Humaidani finished fourth in the discus throw with 17.30 meters. In the swimming events, Hussein Al-Rashed finished seventh in the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 3:32.99 minutes, while teammate Ibrahim Al-Marzouqi was eighth in 3:35.06. Al-Rashed also came fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:58.42 minutes. The cycling competitions saw Sara Al-Jumah finish fifth in the T1-2 women’s time trial, with a time of 39:45.91 minutes, while Fahd Al-Dosari came sixth in the men’s event with 25:32.79 minutes. His teammate, Fawaz Al-Fawaz, was seventh with a time of 27:18.15. In table tennis, Saudi duo Ibrahim Al-Hassan and Rakan Al-Salmi lost 3-1 to India and 3-2 to South Korea in the group stages of the men's doubles. In the women's doubles, Mariam Al-Muraiseel and Zahraa Al-Tale’ lost to 3-0 to Thailand. The mixed doubles saw Al-Muraiseel and Al-Hassan secure a 3-0 victory over India before losing 3-0 to both South Korea and Thailand.

Originally published by Arab News