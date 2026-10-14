DUBAI: Sheikh Ahmed Al-Yousef Al-Sabah, president of the Kuwait Football Association, believes Kuwait’s hosting of the Saudi Super Cup represents a pivotal sporting event that will transform the country into a “football festival” attracting sports fans from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf and across the world. He expects the number of arrivals and departures through Kuwait during the tournament, scheduled to take place from Dec. 17-24, to exceed 200,000 people. The draw for the 2026 Saudi Super Cup has pitted Al-Nassr against Al-Kholood, while Al-Ahli will meet Al-Qadsiah, with the winners facing off in the final. Sheikh Ahmed said in press statements that the Saudi Super Cup had transcended its local and regional origins to become an event with a global interest, citing the success achieved by previous events held in London and Abu Dhabi, as well as the presence of prominent global stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo. The head of the Kuwaiti Federation added that the anticipated atmosphere would bring back memories of the celebratory scenes witnessed during the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup tournament, which took place from Dec. 21 2024 to Jan. 5, 2025. He said that there was significant government coordination and support to ensure the success of the hosting, as the Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced the provision of extensive facilities through land ports and Kuwait International Airport to facilitate the entry of fans and visitors during the tournament. Sheikh Ahmed urged fans to take the initiative to book tickets as soon as they were released through electronic platforms, noting that there would be several fan zones with large screens on offer to fans without access to the stadiums. He also said that organizing the event came within the framework of a comprehensive strategy to continue hosting regional and international sporting events in Kuwait, highlighting that the agreement to host the Saudi Super Cup extended for two years, which opened the door to repeating the experience next year or organizing other major football events. Sheikh Ahmed predicted that the anticipated final would be between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, while noting the difficulty of predicting the identity of the champion due to the technical similarity of the teams. He pointed to the positive economic returns of the tournament, saying it would contribute to vital sectors in the country, with hotels, restaurants and commercial markets expected to be fully occupied during that period.

Originally published by Arab News