JEDDAH: Universities can play a greater role in developing young athletes and expanding participation in sports, speakers said on Wednesday at a University of Business and Technology forum that drew more than 350 participants.

Held in cooperation with the Saudi Universities Sports Federation, the event brought together sports and youth specialists, academics, athletes and media professionals to discuss talent development, sports management, media coverage and student health.

The university’s Student Affairs Department organized the forum as part of Sports Day activities marking the International Day of University Sport. Its theme was “Towards More Distinguished and Sustainable University Sports.”

University President Weam Tunsi said the gathering reflected the institution’s commitment to strengthening university sports and expanding cooperation with sports and media organizations.

Discussions focused on how educational institutions could help identify promising athletes and support their development.

Ahmed Eid, who served as president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation from 2012 to 2016, said talent development should begin early, with families, schools, universities and the wider community working together.

Sport, he said, is not only about winning and losing but also about building character, values and teamwork.

Former Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr defender Hussain Abdulghani drew on his playing experience to reinforce the importance of identifying talent early.

He called for closer cooperation between the ministries of education and sports and greater use of schools and universities to discover and develop young athletes.

Former Saudi national team player Osama Hawsawi said that preparation should address players’ technical, physical and mental abilities, providing an environment that supports their long-term development and professional careers.

Beyond developing elite athletes, universities should encourage students of all abilities to participate, said Yazid Saud Al-Tayyar, a business development adviser at the Saudi Universities Sports Federation.

Making physical activity part of everyday life requires cooperation among families, schools, universities and the wider community, he said.

He also highlighted initiatives carried out with the Ministry of Education to promote sports awareness and participation in schools across Saudi Arabia.

Supporting that participation also means protecting athletes’ health.

Physiotherapy specialist Ibrahim Jan emphasized the importance of recovery, healthy nutrition and adequate sleep-in maintaining fitness and performance. He called for stronger university sports medicine programs to prevent injuries, support student athletes’ health and sustain participation.

He also cautioned against taking dietary supplements without appropriate medical assessment and guidance.

The discussion extended to sports media and its role in a changing industry. Sports critic Abdullah Fallatah highlighted sport’s growing economic and investment significance in Saudi Arabia, pointing to the Saudi Pro League’s development and rising international profile.

He urged sports media to keep pace with technological advances and deliver quality coverage while also showcasing the country’s cultural and historical

Originally published by Arab News