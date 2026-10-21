DUBAI: The Roshn Saudi League has partnered with football media and culture company Footballco to broadcast high profile Saudi Pro League games in partnership with the platform’s creator-led YouTube and social video brand, GOAL’s Front Three. The partnership kicks off with Al-Qadsiah vs. Al-Hilal on Oct. 23. The top-of-the-table clash features former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in the Qadsiah dugout and recent signing from Manchester City Tijjani Reijnders taking on Al-Hilal, featuring in-form ex-Premier League players Ollie Watkins and Gabriel Martinelli. The broadcast will combine live footage of the matches in selected markets and discussions that fans have come to expect from regular episodes of GOAL’s Front Three. Before the end of the year, GOAL’s Front Three will also broadcast the Jeddah Derby between Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli on Nov. 26 and the Riyadh Derby between Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal on Dec. 10. Analysis of the matches will be provided by Footballco’s creator-led Middle East brand, Yalla GOAL — with hosts Youssef Othman and Amn Ghelioun overseeing the buildup to the matches, including details on the players to watch, wonderkids on the pitch and storylines behind the games. Post-match, clips from the watch-a-longs will be shared across GOAL’s Front Three’s social accounts on platforms including TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. Footballco has partnered with Recast, the platform powering the Saudi Pro League’s new distribution model, to stream live RSL matches directly on GOAL. The model enables approved publishers and content partners to offer live RSL matches through their own digital platforms, creating additional routes for international fans to access the competition. Andy Jackson, SVP Middle East for Footballco, said: “While we’re looking forward to offering fans the ability to stream matches from the RSL on GOAL this season through Recast, we wanted to offer fans something different and the chance to experience some of the biggest games this season in a unique way with the creators they’re used to seeing on a daily basis. “We’ve seen this approach work before, with our watch-a-long broadcast and social content from last year’s Riyadh Derby being viewed 3.8 million times. “We also recognize that we have an opportunity to grow awareness and fandom of the RSL in these markets, through GOAL’s Front Three broadcasts, which can then translate into a transactional relationship on our website through our relationship with RSL and Recast.” Mohamed Rassmy, digital media rights director at RSL, said: “Our partnership with Footballco reflects the Roshn Saudi League’s commitment to finding innovative ways to connect with international audiences and grow the Roshn Saudi League’s global fanbase. “By combining live football with the reach and influence of established digital creators, we can engage fans on the platforms they already use, while making the RSL more accessible and building stronger relationships with supporters around the world.” GOAL’s Front Three Live broadcasts will be available to fans in the UK and Ireland, Belgium, the Nordic countries and Canada.

Originally published by Arab News