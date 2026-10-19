London: Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says the way the Premier League champions bounced back from their surprise defeat by Brighton last month with three straight wins since the international break has been “incredible.” Mikel Arteta’s men, who visit Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday, had several weeks to ponder their 3-0 loss to Brighton. But since getting back together, they have made it three wins from three, with Noni Madueke’s late goal securing a 1-0 success at Nottingham Forest on Sunday. “We came back very, very strong, especially after that tough defeat against Brighton and having 19 days since then to play a game,” Raya told Arsenal’s website. “The way we responded, the way we played, the way we came back, is incredible, you know. “So, delighted with the performances we have put in every single game. There are things to improve, of course, as always, but we just take the positives and we’re looking forward to Wednesday now.” Madueke’s 80th-minute deflected strike was Arsenal’s only shot on target at the City Ground, but the manner of Arsenal’s victory demonstrated their ongoing ability to grind out results — a quality much in evidence during last season’s title-winning triumph. “(We showed) maturity and a lot of desire,” Raya said. “Keep doing the right things and the ball will get into the net. “We had experiences in the last two years where we drew 0-0 here (Forest), so I think we showed a lot of character to keep digging the result and in the end with a few crosses and a few of Bukayo’s (Saka’s) balls, the ball went in thanks to Noni. “He’s a special player and it’s going to be a special goal for him to get the win at such a difficult ground and such a difficult team. So, I’m delighted for him.”

Originally published by Arab News