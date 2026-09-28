Nagoya: Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Carlos Alcaraz are all obsessed with it, and on Monday the fast-growing racquet sport of padel made its Asian Games debut with officials hoping a place at the Olympics is getting closer. Padel, a cross between tennis and squash on courts surrounded by glass walls, is played by an estimated 38 million people and has ambitions to become a major global sport. It took another step towards that goal at the Asian Games in Nagoya after being added to the continent’s biggest sporting spectacular as a medal event. After winning her opening match with doubles partner Danna Abad, Philippines player Joshea Malazarte told AFP: “Padel in Europe is really big and it has just started here, so we’re just glad that they added padel.” Padel originated in Latin America and has exploded in popularity in the last decade, notably in Europe. Officials say the sport is played in 170 countries and territories, with 85,000 courts around the globe. It is still relatively unknown in Games host Japan, and there was curiosity among some of the crowd at the modest Higashi Sports Centre. Tickets for the event were free, and one spectator told AFP that she and her friend had dropped in to take a look before heading off for lunch. Another, 60-year-old Yuko Hiraiwa, said she enjoyed the action but thought the crowd was “a bit quiet”. “I play padel but this was the first time I’ve seen it live,” she said. “It was really dynamic and exciting.” Smash hit The sedate atmosphere in Nagoya was a far cry from padel’s popularity in other parts of the world. The sport has a professional tour circuit and an event held at the Roland Garros tennis stadium in Paris this month attracted over 80,000 people. A galaxy of padel-playing sports stars including football icons Ronaldo and Messi and Formula One driver Max Verstappen have also given it a boost. Padel has already appeared at the European Games, and International Padel Federation (IPF) official Donatella Del Gaudio said the next goal is the Olympics. “We are working hard to make it happen soon,” she said. “We just need to be patient, diligent and respect the Olympic timeline.” Padel is usually played as a doubles game and uses solid rather than stringed racquets. The courts are much smaller than in tennis and enclosed by glass walls, which can be used to hit balls off similar to squash. Philippines player Malazarte said padel was “more like a chess match” than tennis. “You have to open up the angle in order to win, you don’t rush the points,” she said. “Whereas in tennis if you have a really good forehand, really good backhand, you can win a point.” Fully booked Padel officials say the sport is enjoyed by people of all ages, and that 50 percent of the worldwide playing population are women. But not all sports that enjoy high playing numbers translate into successful spectator events. Despite millions of players around the world squash failed with four bids to become an Olympic sport until it was finally added to the programme for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. So is padel as much fun to watch as it is to play? “When I watch tournaments live, from the first rounds, every year is getting more and more full,” said Kuwaiti player Mariam Al-Sarraj. “Now it’s almost fully booked, so I feel like people like to watch it.” The sport certainly won some new converts in Nagoya, with the crowd gasping in appreciation at some of the shots and rallies. Interest was raised by the involvement of Japan’s Teruaki Ando and Shinnosuke Nakamura, who won a tense thriller against a pair from Lebanon. IPF official Del Gaudio said padel’s Asian Games debut was “a source of pride” for everyone in the sport. “It’s confirmation of padel’s growth worldwide,” she said. “It represents a closer step to the Olympics.”

Originally published by Arab News