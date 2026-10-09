DUBAI: The MENA Golf Tour will open its 2026-27 season in Cairo with three tournaments at Madinaty Golf Club and New Giza Golf Club between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10, with membership for the new season opening on Oct. 22. Both courses hosted the tour last season, when Juan Salama set a course record 60 on his way to a wire-to-wire victory at Madinaty, and Lauri Ruuska closed with a 62 to win at New Giza. The season will feature a minimum of 12 tournaments and at least $1.2 million in prize money, with every event carrying a minimum $100,000 prize fund and $18,000 to the winner. The cut falls after 36 holes at the top 60 and ties, with every player who makes it receiving prize money and Official World Golf Ranking points. Further tournaments, including events in Morocco and the UAE, are yet to be announced. Greg Dalziel won the first of the tour’s three Qualifying Schools, at Dalmahoy in Edinburgh, with an 11-under-par two-round total, and all of the top 10, who earn a place in every 2026-27 tournament, finished under par in challenging conditions. Two Qualifying Schools remain, at Slammer & Squire, World Golf Village, Florida (Oct. 13 to 15) and the Royal Automobile Club, Epsom (Oct. 20 to 21). Leading players on the 2026-27 MENA Golf Tour Rankings will have a clear route to the next level, with exemptions onto the HotelPlanner Tour and into the DP World Tour Qualifying School, and invitations to HotelPlanner Tour events throughout the season. Last season’s rankings winner, Chris Wood, sealed his HotelPlanner Tour card and won his first start of the season at the Italian Challenge Open in May. Michael Stewart, 20th on last season’s MENA Golf Tour Rankings, made the most of a sponsor’s invitation to the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship earlier this month, closing with a 66 on the Old Course to finish tied fourth alongside Tommy Fleetwood. Keith Waters, chairman and commissioner of the MENA Golf Tour, said recently: “We’ve chosen to start in Cairo, on courses our players already know, to keep travel and costs down for them. The feedback from our existing members has been very positive and we’re looking forward to a strong season. “Entries for our Qualifying Schools have been fantastic. Greg’s score, and every one of the top 10 at Dalmahoy breaking par in tough conditions, shows the level of golf coming through our ranks. “We saw last season what a talent Michael is, and to record that result at the Home of Golf is a credit to the hard work he’s put in.” Waters added: “It’s great to see players develop through the MENA Golf Tour in the same way Matthew Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre did. Young professionals need international experience in a competitive environment, so it’s no surprise to see our players doing well when they step up a level.”

Originally published by Arab News