CAPE TOWN: A player from South Africa’s Lions rugby team died on Friday at the team’s hotel in France, the day before the club are due to make their debut in the European Champions Cup away at La Rochelle. The identity of the player has not been announced ⁠while the team ⁠contacts his family in South Africa, SA Rugby officials told Reuters on Friday. French media reports said the player was found unconscious in a ⁠shower cubicle at a hotel on the Ile de Re in France, where the team had been staying since Tuesday. Emergency services were called shortly after 10 a.m. and attended to the player, who was in cardiorespiratory arrest. Attempts to resuscitate him were ⁠unsuccessful, ⁠the reports added. The Lions were due to make their debut in the competition, but the match is now in doubt, as are two more matches in Scotland in the United Rugby Championship that they were due to play over the next fortnight.

Originally published by Arab News