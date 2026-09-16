MADRID: The Spanish League game between Levante and Athletic Bilbao was postponed on Wednesday because of heavy rain in the city of Valencia. The storm left large parts of the field at Levante’s Ciutat de Valencia Stadium waterlogged. Players came out to warm up but the ball barely rolled through the puddles. A message to fans on the video board announced the game’s suspension. A new date for the match is not yet known. Levante, with one win this season, sit in 14th place after five matches. Athletic, which won two of their last three games, are ninth.

Originally published by Arab News