DUBAI: The 27th Arabian Gulf Cup kicks off in Jeddah on Wednesday at Al-Inma Stadium (formerly King Abdullah Sports City Stadium) with an opening ceremony that will include a special segment celebrating Saudi National Day, as well as diverse cultural and sporting showcases that will reflect the heritage of the participating nations. The Saudi Arabian national football team is set kick off its campaign in Group A against Kuwait on Wednesday evening, following the match between Iraq and Oman. The Green Falcons are eyeing their fourth title and the first in over two decades. Meanwhile, the Media Committee for the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup has announced the completion of all arrangements for the tournament as press members from the eight nations taking part and other regional and international outlets prepare to cover the 15 matches across two main venues: the Al-Inma and Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City stadiums. This announcement followed the committee’s fourth meeting at the Hilton Jeddah Hotel, chaired by Khalid Mubarak Al-Kuwari. During the meeting, the committee reviewed the final setups for media centers and the journalist accreditation system. The main media center has been established at the Hilton Jeddah Hotel and is being complemented by the media accreditation center at the Al-Inma Stadium and an on-site media center at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium. The tournament’s official media guide has been completed and distributed to press professionals. The committee also finalized the protocols for issuing media badges to photographers and non-rights-holding broadcast channels. Dedicated transport buses have been organized to shuttle media personnel to and from the venues.

Originally published by Arab News