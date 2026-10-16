LAUSANNE, Switzerland: The International Olympic Committee is shutting down 12 permanent committees focusing on issues like human rights and gender issues, saying Friday it will instead create expert panels when needed.

The streamlining and cost-cutting move leaves 19 committees in place. IOC President Kirsty Coventry, who is in her second year in the role, has already relied on appointing smaller working groups for key issues.

A review in March of “protection of the female category” in sports was allocated to an expert panel whose membership was kept confidential rather than the in-house commission for Gender Equality, Diversity and Inclusion. That commission will now be shut down, as will the IOC Advisory Committee on Human Rights chaired by the former deputy president of South Africa, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka.

Other commissions being scrapped include those for sustainability, technology, athletes’ entourage and digital engagement.

They typically would comprise from 10 to as many as 30 members who would gather in the IOC’s home city Lausanne, Switzerland, for annual meetings.

The IOC said in a statement the switch to ad hoc working groups will allow “targeted engagement on key strategic priorities and policy development.”

Originally published by Arab News