JEDDAH: The 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Time Attack concluded this weekend at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit, with Faisal Al-Kabbani claiming the title after the third and final round. The series is supervised by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, the championship owner, and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport in partnership with Jameel Motorsport, the championship's official partner. The final round featured 60 male and female competitors across 10 classes, in addition to the Ladies Cup. Al-Kabbani recorded the fastest time of the round at 1 minute, 10.933 seconds, securing first place in the overall classification. Mamoun Al-Kabbani finished second with a time of 1 minute, 10.968 seconds, while Mustafa Al-Atari placed third with a time of 1 minute, 15.764 seconds. The final-round result marked the culmination of a closely contested battle between Faisal and Mamoun throughout the season. After Mamoun won the opening round and set a new championship record, Faisal responded by winning the second round and breaking that record. He continued his strong form in the final round, setting another championship record of 1 minute, 10.933 seconds, finishing just 35 thousandths of a second ahead of Mamoun. Mansour bin Ali Al-Mokbel, acting CEO at SAMF and CEO of the Saudi Motorsport Co., said: “Local championships form an important pillar in building a sustainable motorsport ecosystem in the Kingdom, providing regular competitive opportunities that raise performance levels and allow participants to test their abilities in an organized and safe environment. We are committed to ensuring that these championships reflect the rapid development of the sector and help strengthen a culture of competition and professionalism at all levels.” He added: “We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the technical and organizational teams, marshals and partners for their efforts and cooperation throughout the season. We also value the participation of all drivers and their performances across the championship rounds and wish everyone continued success in their upcoming competitions.” On the organizational side, the Saudi Motorsport Marshals Club, comprising 54 marshals, supported the smooth running of the final round by monitoring vehicle movement across the circuit, coordinating directly with race officials and implementing safety procedures. Their efforts contributed to the smooth delivery of the program and helped provide an organized and safe environment for participants. This built on the role played by operational teams throughout the season’s three rounds and the practical experience gained in managing the championship’s competitions.

Originally published by Arab News