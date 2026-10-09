RIYADH: Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, has announced the full lineup for “Mexico vs. The World,” headlined by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Christian Mbilli, the Saudi Press Agency reported Friday.

The 10-bout card takes place Saturday, Oct. 31, at The Venue in Riyadh as part of Riyadh Season. It will be broadcast live on DAZN and brings together Mexican fighters against opponents from different countries, SPA said. The undercard features three world title fights, at super middleweight, featherweight and super lightweight, alongside six other bouts.

In the main event, Alvarez returns to the ring for the first time since facing American Terence Crawford last year. He is challenging for the WBC super middleweight title held by French-Cameroonian champion Mbilli, who is making the first defense of his world title and headlining a Riyadh Season event for the first time. SPA described the unbeaten champion as facing the most significant challenge of his career.

On the undercard, Mexico’s Jaime Munguia defends his WBA super middleweight title against Russia’s Nikita Zon. Munguia, 46-2, is making the first defense of the belt he won against Armando Resendiz in May. Zon, 12-0-1, is fighting outside his home country for the first time.

Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza defends his WBO featherweight title against Venezuela’s Lorenzo Parra, the division’s top contender. Espinoza is 28-0 and has defended his belt four times since winning it in December 2023. Parra is 24-1-1.

In the third title fight, Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado meets Canada’s Arthur Biyarslanov for the vacant IBF super lightweight title. Both fighters are unbeaten, with Delgado at 24-0 and Biyarslanov at 21-0, and both are making their Riyadh Season debuts.

Mexico’s David Picasso, the WBC Silver titleholder, faces Carl Martin of the Philippines, the WBO’s top-ranked super bantamweight contender. Picasso, 32-1-1, returns to Riyadh after facing Japan’s Naoya Inoue in December. Martin is 28-0.

Mexico’s Raymundo Rojas Garcia (16-2) meets Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (5-0), who fought on the Joshua vs. Prenga undercard in Jeddah in July.

The remaining bouts are Mexico’s Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez against Kazakhstan’s Bek Nurmaganbet, Mexico’s Carlos Emiliano Rojo Vazquez against Romania’s Flavius Biea, Mexico’s Hector Octavio Aguirre against Cuba’s Brayan Leon Salgado, and Erick Jahir Villegas against Saudi Arabia’s Sultan Almohammed.

Mbilli defends title

Alalshikh announced on Sept. 30 that tickets were on sale for the main event, which will be contested for the WBC super middleweight title. Tickets can be booked at webook.com, and the fight will air on DAZN via pay-per-view, Arab News reported.

The bout was first announced May 23 at a news conference at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Egypt, where Alvarez and Mbilli had their first official face-off. It was then scheduled for Sept. 12 in Riyadh.

Alvarez, a former undisputed super middleweight champion, has 68 professional bouts, with 63 wins (39 by knockout), three losses and two draws. He is aiming to reclaim a title he once held and has never been knocked out.

His loss to Crawford in Las Vegas in September 2025 drew more than 41 million viewers on Netflix, one of the most-watched boxing events in history.

Mbilli, who has also never been knocked out, won the interim WBC title with a victory over Maciej Sulecki in June 2025 and was elevated to full champion in January. His most recent bout was a draw with Lester Martinez. He previously appeared on the “Canelo vs. Crawford” card in Riyadh.

Originally published by Arab News