RIYADH: The Esports World Cup has announced the 2027 EWC Qualifier Program, a partner program within the Road to EWC that enables tournament organizers and local esports communities worldwide to run official qualifying competitions. The program marks a significant expansion of the Road to EWC. The qualification pathway aims to reach 1.8 million players through over 400 events in 2027. Connecting publisher-led leagues, international tournaments, and regional qualifiers, the Road to EWC brings together existing competitive ecosystems around one global championship. The new EWC Qualifier Program will strengthen those connections while creating more local opportunities for players to begin their competitive journey in their own communities. “Road to EWC has shown what is possible when the different pathways across competitive esports connect to one global destination,” said Faisal bin Homran, chief product officer, Esports Foundation, in a recent press release. “There are great tournaments and strong esports communities in every part of the world. By bringing more of them into Road to EWC, we can create more opportunities for players to compete in their own communities and give local esports ecosystems an official role in building the pathway to the Esports World Cup.” The EWC Qualifier Program offers two partner-operated routes, bringing established competitions and grassroots tournaments into the Road to EWC. Firstly, the EWC Direct Qualifiers expand the existing connection between established esports tournaments and the Road to EWC. Organizers of these events will continue to operate and fund their competitions under their own identity, retain local commercial opportunities, meet EWC and publisher standards, and provide players an official pathway to the World Cup. Secondly, the EWC Satellite Last Chance Qualifiers create a new route for local communities worldwide to build competitions connected to the World Cup. With a focus on grassroots participation, local tournament organizers, federations, associations, cyber cafes, universities, esports venues and gaming festivals can apply to connect existing competitions. Or they can establish new tournaments under their own identity, with marketing support from the Esports Foundation. Winners earn guaranteed entry into the relevant EWC LCQ tournaments next summer, where they compete for a place in the EWC main event. The Esports Foundation will provide accommodation and visa support for winners. The LCQs will initially be available across Chess, Counter-Strike 2, FATAL FURY: City of the Wolves, and Street Fighter 6, with more games to be announced. All EWC direct and LCQs will operate in line with publisher requirements and competitive standards, including rulesets, anti-cheat measures, officiating, and verified results. Together, the program’s two routes create a stronger global esports ecosystem, more meaningful competitions and more opportunities for players. The value of additional qualification pathways has already been demonstrated at the EWC through the LCQs, which quickly became an important part of the event. Joao “jafonsogv” Vasconcelos progressed through the EA SPORTS FC LCQ before becoming EWC champion in 2024, inspiring others to follow his success, and the creation of the Jafonso Award to recognize that accomplishment.

Originally published by Arab News