Dubai Basketball suffered a 77–58 defeat to Crvena Zvezda in EuroLeague Round 4 at Coca-Cola Arena, struggling to find their offensive rhythm against a disciplined Serbian side. Dubai started competitively, keeping pace with the visitors during the opening quarter. However, Crvena Zvezda gradually took control through efficient shooting and disciplined defense, while Dubai struggled to convert their scoring opportunities. Despite remaining within reach during parts of the first half, Dubai were unable to regain momentum after the break. Crvena Zvezda opened the third quarter with an unanswered eight-point run, shifting the momentum decisively in the visitors’ favor. The Serbian side continued to extend its lead before securing a 77–58 victory. Crvena Zvezda converted 29 of 66 field-goal attempts (43.9 percent), compared with Dubai’s 20 from 61 (32.8 percent). From beyond the arc, Dubai made five of 22 attempts (22.7 percent), while the visitors connected on eight of 30 (26.7 percent). Dubai were more effective at the free-throw line, converting 13 of 16 attempts (81.2 percent). However, Crvena Zvezda held the advantage in rebounds, recording 41 to Dubai’s 36. Speaking after the game, Dubai Basketball Head Coach Xavi Pascual expressed his disappointment with the performance, acknowledging that the team had fallen short in several key areas. “First of all, congratulations to Crvena Zvezda and their coach on the victory. We played a very bad game in every aspect. It was a disastrous 40 minutes for us, and perhaps we were only in the game during the first 10 minutes. After that, we lost control of everything,” Pascual said. “We did not show the defensive level we have demonstrated in previous games, and we did not share the ball properly in offense. We were static in our movements, lacked energy and struggled with our shooting, both from beyond the arc and around the basket.”

Originally published by Arab News