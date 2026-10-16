DUBAI: Dubai Basketball secured their second consecutive EuroLeague away victory on Thursday night, defeating Olimpia Milano 101–97 at the Assago Forum in Round 6 of the Regular Season, following a win over Baskonia earlier in the week. Milano made the stronger start, using aggressive rebounding and effective outside shooting to build an 11-point lead, but Dubai were quick to respond following a timeout from head coach Xavi Pascual, with Bacon leading the comeback. The guard scored 14 points in the opening quarter without missing a shot, helping Dubai turn the deficit into a six-point lead by the end of the period. Dubai maintained their momentum in the second quarter, with Elie Okobo stepping up as a key scorer while Bacon rested. Kabengele also made a significant contribution near the basket, adding 10 points in the first half. Bacon had 17 points, Okobo contributed 10 and Wright added six, as Dubai went into half-time with a seven-point advantage. Bacon continued to lead the offense after the break, helping Dubai extend their advantage to 15 points heading into the final quarter. The team’s scoring contributions extended beyond Bacon, with Dubai maintaining their intensity on both ends of the court and eventually building a 20-point lead. Milano mounted a late comeback in the fourth quarter, taking advantage of Dubai’s mistakes to reduce the deficit to just two points in the closing seconds. However, Bacon converted his free throws under pressure to secure the 101–97 victory and ensure Dubai left Italy with another important EuroLeague win. Bacon finished with a game-high 29 points, including a perfect six-of-six from three-point range. Kabengele added 18 points, while James Blossomgame contributed 14. The result completes a significant week, with the back-to-back wins strengthening Dubai Basketball’s position in the EuroLeague Regular Season. Reflecting on the performance, Pascual said: “We worked very well on offense and defense. Then in the last five minutes, we lost focus and made too many mistakes, including the six free throws that allowed Milan to close the gap. Dwayne Bacon was a leader today in many ways. He spent too much time on the bench at the end, but he was truly excellent.” Dubai now return to Coca-Cola Arena on Monday, Oct. 19, to open their ABA League title defense against SC Derby in front of their home fans.

Originally published by Arab News