DUBAI: The DP World ILT20’s commitment to growing the game across the region is bearing fruit beyond the UAE. As Kuwait topped the Sub-Regional Asia A Qualifier for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2028 in Malaysia, their players looked back on their time at the DP World ILT20 as tremendous preparation for the international stage. Bilal Tahir, who showcased his finishing prowess with vital cameos of 16 off seven balls against Bahrain and 32 not out off 16 balls against Qatar, spoke about the experience. “Winning the title with the Desert Vipers showed me what a championship environment looks like. “Seeing how players like Sam Curran, Fakhar Zaman and Lockie Ferguson train and prepare every day raised my own standards, and I have tried to hold myself to that level ever since. “I hope many more players from Kuwait get the chance to experience the DP World ILT20, because it can transform a cricketer’s career.” Mohamed Shafeeq, who became the first player from Kuwait to feature in a DP World ILT20 match when he took the field for the MI Emirates last season, said: “Walking out for MI Emirates for the first time was a moment I will never forget, it was special for me and for cricket in Kuwait. “Sharing a dressing room with players like Kieron Pollard and Shakib Al-Hasan, you learn how much thought goes into every situation in a T20 game, and that changes the way you approach your own cricket. “I have tried to bring that understanding back to the Kuwait team and share what I have learned. I am really looking forward to returning to MI Emirates for season five and continuing to learn.” Notably, two of the qualifier’s top-three wicket takers were DP World ILT20 season four players: Kuwait's Mohamed Aslam finished second on the list with 15 wickets in six innings, and Adnan Idrees third with 12 wickets in six innings. Idrees was also named Player of the Tournament. Kuwait’s presence in the league is set to continue in season five. Ravija Sandaruwan, the third-highest run scorer at the Sub-Regional Asia A Qualifier with 176 in six innings, will join the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Sandaruwan said he was “very excited” at the prospect. “I have seen how much my teammates grew from their time in the league last season, and I want to make the most of the same opportunity. “The qualifier gave me a lot of confidence with the bat, and I want to carry that form into the season. Playing alongside and against world-class cricketers is the best way to test yourself, and I hope to learn as much as I can and bring that experience back to the Kuwait team.” Five of his peers will also feature in the league. Tahir, Meet Bhavsar, Shafeeq and Anudeep Chenthamara return with the Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Dubai Capitals respectively, while Arunraj Selvaraj joins the Sharjah Warriorz.

Originally published by Arab News