DUBAI: The region’s finest have regrouped in Saudi Arabia for Arabian Gulf Cup 27 — a tournament renowned for producing surprises. Football fever is gripping Jeddah ahead of Wednesday’s opening day, headlined by the hosts facing record 10-time champions Kuwait. Arab News runs you through the engaging storylines, breakout stars and elite performers likely to shape the next fortnight. GROUP A Saudi Arabia Head coach: Georgios Donis Star player: Mohamed Kanno (Al-Hilal) One to watch: Saleh Abu Al-Shamat (Al-Ahli) Best Gulf Cup finish: 3x champions (1994, 2002, 2003-04) Prediction: Winners. Home advantage and an experienced squad make them narrow favorites. Expectation always follows the Green Falcons — especially during a seismic few months on home soil. The Arabian Gulf Cup can act as a salve for their disappointing group-stage exit at World Cup 2026, plus a springboard toward hosting the forthcoming Asian Cup 2027. Donis must plan without injured talisman Salem Al-Dawsari, standout Lens defender Saud Abdulhamid and promising midfielder Musab Al-Juwayr. With significant changes made to the roster from North America, it is up to the likes of Firas Al-Buraikan and Abdullah Al-Hamdan to make this squad their own. Iraq Head coach: Graham Arnold Star player: Aymen Hussein (Pakhtakor) One to watch: Jussef Nasrawe (SV Ried) Best Gulf Cup finish: 4x champions (1979, 1984, 1988, 2023) Prediction: Semifinals. A new generation is eager to excel and Arnold is the man to make them shine. Australian boss Arnold cannot be accused of resting on his laurels. Twelve members of the squad which conceded 12 goals in three World Cup 2026 group games have failed to make the cut. There are also seven uncapped call-ups. Hero of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup Hussein remains up front, where his leadership will be vital. Al-Zawraa’s Ahmed Basil inherits the goalkeeping mantle, while midfielder Zidane Iqbal should arrive in better shape after a revitalizing switch to Dundee United. Oman Head coach: Tarik Sektioui Star player: Issam Al-Sabhi (Port) One to watch: Sultan Al-Marzouq (Dhofar) Best Gulf Cup finish: 2x champions (2009, 2017-18) Prediction: Group stage. They appear short of attacking firepower. A first major test of Sektioui’s regime awaits. The man who led Morocco A to the 2025 FIFA Arab Cup and the Under-23s to Paris Olympics bronze only took over from Carlos Queiroz in March. Hopes of a third successive run to the final, however, have been badly hit by the injury-enforced absence of prolific Bangkok United forward Muhsen Al-Ghassani. Kuwait Head coach: Helio Sousa Star player: Mohammad Daham (Kuwait SC) One to watch: Yousef Majed (Al-Arabi) Best Gulf Cup finish: 10x champions (1970, 1972, 1974, 1976, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1996, 1998, 2010) Prediction: Group stage. Sousa’s winning pedigree with Bahrain in 2019 will not be enough. Memories of Kuwait’s early dominance of this competition are becoming increasingly sepia-toned. That golden era felt ever more distant after last week’s 2-1 warm-up defeat to minnows Yemen. If a fifth group-stage exit in six editions is to be avoided, big displays will be required from Daham, veteran Yousef Nasser and Ahmed Al-Dhefiri. GROUP B UAE Head coach: Zlatko Dalic Star player: Fabio De Lima (Al-Wasl) One to watch: Yuri Cesar (Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai Club) Best Gulf Cup finish: 2x champions (2007, 2013) Prediction: Runners-up. Dalic’s pedigree is without question and his group of naturalized players can go deep. Dalic worked wonders over almost a decade with Croatia, and the former Al-Ain coach’s return to UAE football has been widely welcomed. Established internationals are joined by gifted performers such as Cesar, Guilherme Bala and Mamadou Coulibaly, who have excelled in the ADNOC Pro League. That talent must now end a bruising run of three successive group-stage exits. Qatar Head coach: Julen Lopetegui Star player: Akram Afif (Al-Sadd) One to watch: Tahsin Jamshid (Al-Duhail) Best Gulf Cup finish: 3x champions (1992, 2004, 2014) Prediction: Semifinals. They may come off second best in a likely last-four meeting with the hosts. Continuity is key for Lopetegui, with the Spaniard retaining all his leading players from a mixed World Cup 2026 campaign. As ever, the potency provided by glittering playmaker Afif, goal-getter Almoez Ali and experienced skipper Hassan Al-Haydos will shape their prospects. Al-Duhail youngster Jamshid can break the mold for a nation that prevailed when the Arabian Gulf Cup was last held in Saudi Arabia during 2014. Bahrain Head coach: Dragan Talajic Star player: Mohamed Marhoon (Kuwait SC) One to watch: Abdulla Al-Khulasi (Al-Muharraq) Best Gulf Cup finish: 2x champions (2019, 2024-25) Prediction: Group stage. The defending champions’ aging squad could come unstuck. Wins have been in short supply for Bahrain since their success in 2024-25. Much of that victorious roster remains at Talajic’s disposal. He needs Khaleeji 26 MVP and joint-top scorer Marhoon, experienced attacker Mohamed Al-Romaihi and winger Ali Madan to keep doing the business — which seems a big ask in a tough pool. Yemen Head coach: Noureddine Ould Ali Star player: Nasser Al-Gahwashi (Kazma SC) One to watch: D’Mani Mellor (Forest Green Rovers) Best Gulf Cup finish: Group stage Prediction: Group stage. Their lack of depth remains too great to overcome. A record nine-match run without defeat in regular time has Yemen dreaming of a first knockout-stage berth in the Arabian Gulf Cup. Call-ups for prospects such as former Manchester United youngster Mellor have increased confidence, as has the continued excellence of Al-Gahwashi. Advancement, however, remains the steepest of asks.

Originally published by Arab News