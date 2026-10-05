DUBAI: AlUla Club claimed third place in the FIBA West Asia Super League 2026 by beating Kuwait Club 93-79 at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Lebanon’s Zouk Mikael on Sunday night. The Arabian Leopards had lost the semifinal to Al-Riyadi from the host nation but still had the opportunity to finish the tournament on a historic high for Saudi Arabia basketball. No team from the Kingdom had ever reached this stage of the FINAL 8. “Of course, I’m proud. But I couldn’t do it alone. This is a result of the hard work that the management and the players put,” AlUla head coach Izzat Ismail said, as reported by the official FIBA website. “This team is built to be at the podium.” Mitch Creek shone in the win over Kuwait with 30 points and eight rebounds. The Australian player almost matched Kuwait’s total output in the third period as he contributed seven points to a 25-8 assault, turning a five-point halftime lead to a scoreline of 76-56 entering the fourth period. Meanwhile American Elijah Stewart delivered 24 points, four rebounds, seven assists, and three steals, as he and Creek combined for seven of the team’s 14 steals in the win.

Originally published by Arab News