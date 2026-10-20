ABU DHABI: Baniyas Jiu-Jitsu Club secured their second consecutive Gi title, while Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club claimed a third straight No-Gi crown at the recently concluded third Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi. The final day of the eighth and final round featured athletes under 12, 14 and 16. In all, the season comprised eight rounds across the UAE, with five Gi and three No-Gi rounds. The format gave clubs and academies regular opportunities to compete and develop their athletes, with the titles decided by the total points earned in their respective rounds. In the overall Gi standings, Baniyas finished ahead of Al-Jazeera Jiu-Jitsu Club in second and Palms Sports – Team 777 in third. Sharjah Self-Defence topped the No-Gi standings, followed by ADMA in second and Palms Sports – Team 777 in third. Mohamed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said in a recent press release: “The level of competition this season shows how clubs and academies continue to improve. The points system rewards teams that perform consistently throughout the season and keeps the competition strong. “Staying at the top takes consistent preparation and the ability to deal with the challenges of each round. The championship has helped narrow the gap in standards between clubs and academies and improve athletes’ skills across all age groups.” Al-Dhaheri congratulated Baniyas and Sharjah Self-Defence on their titles and praised all participating clubs and academies. He encouraged them to review their performances to improve training and help their athletes progress. Salem Nayef Al-Kathiri, chairman of Baniyas Sports Games Co., said: “We are proud to win the Gi title for the second season in a row. This achievement comes from our management, coaches and athletes working together and maintaining high standards throughout the season.” He added: “Our team performed consistently against strong opponents. This title motivates us to keep improving, achieve more in domestic competitions and develop successful athletes who can represent the national teams.” Al-Kathiri praised the continued support and close involvement of Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister, minister of the interior and chairman of Baniyas Sports and Cultural Club. Ahmed Saeed Al-Jarwan, chairman of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, said: “Winning our third consecutive No-Gi title shows the strength of our management and training plans. These have helped us build teams that can compete for titles and stay at the top.” He dedicated the achievement to Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, supreme council member and ruler of Sharjah, in appreciation of his continued support. Al-Jarwan also thanked Sharjah Sports Council and praised the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s work to develop the sport and improve the standard of its championships. He said: “Winning three titles in a row shows what we can achieve when everyone at the club works together. Staying at the top is a constant challenge, and we have already started preparing for next season. “I also thank our management and coaches for giving our teams the support they need, and our athletes’ families for encouraging their children. “The athletes’ discipline, sportsmanship and strong performances reflect our commitment to developing champions who combine sporting success with strong community values.”

Originally published by Arab News