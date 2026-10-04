DUBAI: The Saudi delegation participating in the 20th Asian Games, which concluded on Sunday in Japan, has achieved 18th place in the final overall ranking of the tournament with 17 medals, after Ramzi Al-Dahami grabbed a last-day win in show jumping. The four gold, three silver and 10 bronze medals mark the highest tally of awards since Saudi Arabia’s first-ever participation in 1982. The Kingdom’s gold medals were achieved by Omar Nada in jiu-jitsu (under 94 kg); Abdullah Tariq Nada in jiu-jitsu (under 85 kg); Ramzi Al-Dahami, Khalid Al-Mubti, Abdul Rahman Al-Rajhi and Saad Al-Ajmi in the equestrian competition (show jumping — team category); and Ramzi Al-Dahami in equestrian (show jumping — individual category). The total of 17 medals surpasses the previous best of 14, achieved in Doha in 2006 with eight gold and six bronze. The next best performance was nine medals at the Busan 2002 games in South Korea, with seven gold medals, one silver and one bronze. This placed Saudi Arabia in 11th place in Asia, its highest finish historically. The last day of Nagoya 2026 saw veteran rider Al-Dahami continue to make history by raising his personal tally to six Asian Games medals (five gold and one bronze) throughout his career, recalling memories of his historic double at Guangzhou 2010. Meanwhile, the two riders, Al-Mubti and Al-Rajhi, reaffirmed their continental dominance through a repeat of team gold medal that they won in the Hangzhou 2022 edition. The duo was part of a quartet that also included Al-Dahami and Al-Ajmi, who achieved his first-ever Asian Games gold medal. In jiu-jitsu, Nada won gold in the under-94 kg weight category after having won bronze in the previous edition in Hangzhou, while his promising 19-year-old brother Abdullah Tariq Nada announced himself on the continental stage by winning gold in his first participation. It was also a landmark tournament for Saudi female athletes as the star of the karate team, Dina Ahmed Mustafa, claimed the Kingdom’s first Asian Games medal for adults. Her winning the bronze medal in the Kumite competition for the over-68 kg weight category came after an epic third-place playoff win over Nepal’s Aruka Gurung.

Originally published by Arab News