CAIRO: Al-Ahly defeated reigning champions Zamalek 2–0 on Sunday night at Cairo Stadium to leapfrog Pyramids to the top of the Egyptian Premier League table. With 16 points, Al-Ahly now lead and wait for the result of Monday night’s match between Pyramids and Ceramica Cleopatra. Zamalek suffered their first defeat of the season in Matchday Six and remain in third place with 13 points. Al-Ahly right-back and Man of the Match Mohamed Hany opened the scoring with a shot outside the Zamalek penalty box on 39 minutes to give his team a welcome lead at the break. Zamalek were unable to breach Al-Ahly’s defense and Algerian forward Monsef Bekrar scored the second goal with another long-range effort with 10 minutes left on the clock. Slovenian referee Rade Obrenovic took charge of the 133rd Cairo Derby in front of 40,000 fans. It was the first win over Zamalek for Al-Ahly’s new Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta, who joined the club earlier this year. Ammouta said at the press conference after the game that it was “a difficult match,” and his players had shown good concentration throughout. Zamalek coach Motamed Gamal said that his team’s change of playing style had been forced due to absences and injuries. He also claimed that Zamalek deserved at least two penalties in the match. Gamal added that despite the disappointment, his players had put in a great effort, and they must now focus on Friday’s CAF Champions League match at Rwandan club APR. Former Al-Ahly player Yasser Rayan told Arab News that the overall level of the match was “average” and the result expected. He said Al-Ahly have a strong squad featuring several new signings, while Zamalek are struggling due to the transfer ban and inability to sign new players. Rayan added that Al-Ahly goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir’s difficult save from a header during the second half was the “decisive” moment in the match. Zamalek claimed the Egyptian Premier League last season, with Pyramids coming second and Al-Ahly third. Al-Ahly still holds the record for the most Egyptian titles with 45.

Originally published by Arab News