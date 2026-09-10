MANCHESTER, England: Pep Guardiola’s departure was expected to shift the balance of power in Manchester. The early signs suggest otherwise. For the first time in 10 years on Sunday, Manchester United goes into the derby against a Manchester City no longer guided by the genius of Guardiola. Yet, if City wins at Old Trafford, the team of new manager Enzo Maresca would open a 12-point lead on United only four rounds into the Premier League. Even this early in the campaign that would be a huge gap for United to make up. While City is still getting used to change at the top after a decade of Guardiola, United has endured a carousel of managers at the same time in a desperate bid to return it to former glories. Michael Carrick is the seventh permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013. United fans will hope Guardiola’s exit will prove as profound as Ferguson’s. United has not won the Premier League since Ferguson’s final season in charge. In theory, Guardiola’s exit has removed the biggest barrier standing in the way of United’s route back to the top following his dominance of English soccer. Though he left without the title in his last two seasons, his run of six league crowns in seven years underlined City’s supremacy for the majority of his time at the club. It would be asking a lot for Maresca — or anyone else for that matter — to emulate that level of success. Maresca, however, could not have made a better start to the season after a 100% winning record in the league and victory in City’s opening Champions League game this week. Erling Haaland also looks at the top of his game with five goals in his last three appearances. It’s been a different story for United after its resurgence under Carrick in the second half of last season led to a third place finish. The opening day defeat to newly promoted Hull was an early blow. There was a win against another newcomer in Ipswich but a 2-2 draw at Everton after leading twice. It is the type of inconsistency that has hindered United throughout the post-Ferguson years and something Carrick will need to quickly stamp out. He has recent good memories of the derby. His first match in charge when appointed as Ruben Amorim’s replacement was a 2-0 win against City in Guardiola’s final Manchester derby. Key matchups The Manchester derby is the big one of the weekend, with pressure on United to get the season going, while it would be a first statement win for Maresca at City. Defending champion Arsenal is at Sunderland on Saturday. Players to watch Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard is in outstanding form with four goals in five games in all competitions. Haaland also has five goals and looks unstoppable. Out of action Cody Gakpo missed Liverpool’s game against Atletico Madrid because of an adductor issue. Bradley Barcola limped out of that match after appearing to hurt his calf, but coach Andoni Iraola said it was cramp. Off the field Manchester United fans plan to stage a protest ahead of the derby in opposition to a clampdown by the club on ticket touting. The 1958 supporters group claims “loyal, generational” fans are being sanctioned or banned “without, clear and compelling evidence.” United says its investigation has “uncovered significant and organized touting”.

Originally published by Arab News