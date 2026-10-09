DUBAI: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed his solidarity with Saudi Arabia via an X post on Friday following recent Houthi attacks on the Kingdom. "I strongly condemn the repeated terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including the targeting of King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, which resulted in loss of lives and injuries to civilians," he added. Shehbaz commended the Saudi armed forces and the Coalition for intercepting the missiles and efforts to protect the Kingdom. A kindergarten and a medical clinic complex in Riyadh were damaged on Thursday by falling debris from a Houthi ballistic missile that was intercepted and destroyed over the Saudi capital, as the Iran-backed militia continued its attacks on the Kingdom. Another ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait on Thursday was also intercepted and destroyed. Abha International Airport in Asir province, which borders Yemen, and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were also hit earlier this week, which resulted into three deaths and 36 injuries, according to Saudi civil aviation authorities. Arab and regional organizations have issued strong condemnations of the Houthi attacks in civilians and civilian facilities. “Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the leadership and people of our brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In line with the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement, and recent decisions taken by its Strategic Political and Defense Committee, our commitment to the Kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security is resolute. We also fully support Saudi Arabia’s legitimate right to defend its people and protect its cities and vital infrastructure,” he said. He called on the Houthi militia to immediately cease attacks.