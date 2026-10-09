RIYADH: Enthusiasts and aficionados of fine timepieces are set to come together at The Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh when Timeology Nights opens on Friday, Oct. 9.The five-day event, being held alongside Jewels of the World Luxe, is being brought to life in partnership with 10tenLabs, a company specializing in luxury watch retail, and Collectors’ Watch Club in Saudi Arabia. It will feature an exhibition that brings together some of the world’s leading names and independent brands in watchmaking, along with workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities. “Timeology Nights is the first of its kind in Saudi Arabia, offering a leading platform to explore the world of horology while fostering learning, cultural exchange and meaningful dialogue,” said exhibition organizer Nader Freiha, who said its strategic objective was to build stronger connections between the global watchmaking industry and a growing community of seasoned collectors in Saudi Arabia. “Through our curated programming and series of special launches for the Kingdom, we hope to bring exceptional watchmaking closer to enthusiasts, and drive forward conversations and collaborations,” he added. The second day, Oct. 10, will see the unveiling of 24 new timepieces created exclusively for the Saudi market, coinciding with World Watch Day. The exclusive collection will feature timepieces from 10tenLabs’ NAWAT series, the creative cornerstone of its limited-edition program, as well as special releases developed by Saudi Arabia’s Collectors’ Watch Club, new timepieces and watchmaking innovations. Khaled Zainalabedin, founder and managing director of 10tenLabs, said Timeology Nights aimed to support and grow the local watchmaking community through a platform that combined deep-rooted Saudi heritage with a distinguished global presence. “This marks the first time that some of the world’s most renowned watchmaking names will showcase their creations in Saudi Arabia. They are joining us from across the globe, including Switzerland, Germany, Japan, France, Russia, the UK, the Netherlands and Italy,” he added. “We are thrilled to unveil our limited-edition releases to mark the occasion. We are equally proud to create a welcoming environment where watchmaking houses and brands feel at home, giving them the opportunity to engage directly with a growing base of highly knowledgeable and discerning customers.” A series of interconnected spaces will give visitors a closer look at the many facets of horology. The Indie Salon will feature independent watchmakers and the art of traditional craftsmanship, while the Grand Salon will bring together distinguished names from the global luxury watchmaking industry, alongside members of CwC. The event will also feature a program of activities headlined by the Timeology Horology Forum. Highlights will include keynote discussions at The Majlis, live demonstrations and hands-on workshops, as well as specialized watchmaking sessions hosted by Roger Dubuis. The line-up of watchmakers, brands and retailers at Timeology Nights includes: A. Lange & Sohne; Al-Hussaini Trading Company; Andersen Geneve; Angelus; Armin Strom; Biver; Breva Geneve; Byrne Watch; Chronoswiss; Christiaan van der Klaauw; Citizen; Crown & Compass; CVSTOS; Czapek; David Candaux; De Bethune; Dennison; Franck Muller; Frederique Constant; Frederic Jouvenot; FVF Geneve; HYT; ID Geneve; Kerbedanz; Konstantin Chaykin; L. Leroy; Lederer; LOBNER; Nivada Grenchen; Parmigiani Fleurier; Pierre Lannier; PS Horology; Roger Dubuis; Seiko; Speake Marin.